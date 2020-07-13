Seven Gamecocks named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-SEC teams.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seven USC Gamecock football players have been named to four preseason All-SEC teams, as selected by Phil Steele Publications.

Sadarius Hutcherson, Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu were named to the second team. Ernest Jones and Nick Muse were named to the third team, with Shi Smith and Kingsley Enagbare landing on the fourth team.

Hutcherson is a fifth-year senior offensive lineman for USC. He has appeared in team-high 35 games, including 29 starts. Hutcherson will be a returning starter at left tackle, but has also gotten reps in the guard position.

Horn is a junior cornerback for the Gamecocks. The Georgia native has collected 85 tackles and 17 pass breakups over the past two seasons. He was selected to the 2018 SEC All-Freshman team.

Jones is a junior linebacker and a dominant leader for USC's defense. He tallied a team-high 97 tackles last season.

Muse is a senior tight end, who is in his second year at USC after transferring from William & Mary. In his first season as a Gamecock, he caught 17 passes for 158 yards. An ACL tear ended his season after eight games.

Smith is a senior wide receiver, having grabbed 43 catches for 489 yards a season ago. Smith has 117 career catches for 1,571 yards and nine touchdowns.