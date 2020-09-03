COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check out the sights and sounds from South Carolina's SEC tournament title celebration.

South Carolina won the SEC tournament title with a 76-62 victory over Mississippi State. This win marks the fifth SEC tournament title for the Gamecocks in the past six years.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan led the way with 15 points on 6-13 shooting from the field. Freshman Brea Beal added a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. Zia Cooke and Ty Harris both had 10 points, and Harris added 10 assists for a double-double of her own.

Ty Harris, Destanni Henderson and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan made the all-tournament team. Herbert Harrigan took home tournament MVP honors.