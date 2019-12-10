COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina completed it's double overtime win against No. 3 Georgia, former Gamecock players, other coaches, and prominent figures quickly posted their reaction to social media.

The team won 20-17, and the win was cinched when Georgia's kicker missed a field goal that went wide left.

When he got back to the locker room, Muschamp said "How 'bout them Gamecocks!"

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster:

Former Gamecocks' kicker Ryan Succop:

The University of South Carolina's main twitter account:

Women's basketball coach Dawn Staley:

Heisman Trophy winning running back George Rogers: