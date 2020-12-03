COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina softball shut out in-state foe Winthrop 2-0 on Tuesday night at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field.

Jana Johns hit a solo home run in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. That home run moved Johns into fifth all time in program history for career home runs. Mackenzie Boesel hit a single to score Karly Heath in the third inning to extend the lead to 2-0.

Karly Heath earned the win on the mound going all seven innings with just two hits allowed and seven strikeouts.

South Carolina will host LSU this weekend for a three game series. The first game is Friday night at 6pm.