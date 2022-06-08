Familar faces spotted at South Carolina's first day of preseason practice

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the South Carolina football team kicked off the August grind, the News19 cameras spotted a number of players who made the Friday Night Blitz highlight reel.
Former Hammond stars Alex "Boogie" Huntley and Jordan Burch are entering their third season in the Gamecock program. Those two were a part of three consecutive South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) state championships with the Skyhawks. Burch is throwing it back this year with a return to jersey #5, his number in high school.
Also spotted were former Spring Valley kicker Alex Herrera who is competing for the starting job and offensive lineman Hank Manos from Chapin. The redshirt senior can play multiple positions up front and that versatility provides some flexibility for offensive line coach Greg Adkins.