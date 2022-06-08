Familar faces spotted at South Carolina's first day of preseason practice

The South Carolina football roster for 2022 has representation from a large contingent of Columbia schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the South Carolina football team kicked off the August grind, the News19 cameras spotted a number of players who made the Friday Night Blitz highlight reel.

Former Hammond stars Alex "Boogie" Huntley and Jordan Burch are entering their third season in the Gamecock program. Those two were a part of three consecutive South Carolina Independent School Association (SCISA) state championships with the Skyhawks. Burch is throwing it back this year with a return to jersey #5, his number in high school.