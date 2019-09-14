COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina and Alabama are meeting in an early season SEC showdown at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia Saturday. USC is hoping to capture the magic of the last time they played the Crimson Tide, while Alabama may be looking for revenge.

How to Watch the Game:

Gametime: 3:30 p.m. WLTX/CBS

WLTXwill have plenty of coverage before the game. Here's a look at what you'll see.

Gamecock Tailgate - 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. - We'll be with out with fans enjoying the tailgating experience, and we’ll have.

Gamecock Pre-Game - 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. - -Our sports team will break down all the key matchups and you’ll hear how both teams prepared for the game.

CBS pre-game coverage: 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. USC : 3:30 p.m.

Gamecock Postgame: When the CBS coverage ends, we'll immediately bring you the latest on what just happened.

When last they met:

These are two teams that don’t face each other that often, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t history. Specifically, there is the matter of the last time they met up.

Early in the 2010 season, Alabama was the number one team in America and the defending national champions. But on October 9, they traveled to Williams-Brice Stadium, and in an epic upset, the Gamecocks won that contest 35-21.

Led by quarterback Stephen Garcia, who had the best game of his college career, the team jumped out to a 21-3 lead. Garcia threw three touchdown passes, future NFL Pro-Bowler Alshon Jeffrey had 127 yards receiving, and freshman Marcus Lattimore ran for two touchdowns.

It was the first and only time a Gamecock team knocked off a number one team, and many consider it the biggest win in program history. USC went on to win the SEC Eastern Division title that year.

It was also the last time Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban lost to an SEC East school. You can bet he remembers that.

What’s at stake:

The Gamecocks are currently 1-1 on the year, after losing the opener to North Carolina but bouncing back big with an easy 72-10 rout of Charleston Southern. (That’s the most points they’ve scored in 24 years).

The ‘Bama game is the SEC opener for USC, but this is more than just a conference matchup. A win against the best team in the league would send a message to the college football world about the state of the program. It would also get them off on the right foot for a schedule that some have ranked as the hardest in college football this season, as USC must still face two other teams currently ranked in the top five (Georgia, Clemson).

Quarterback matchup:

As good and steady as Alabama’s defense is, they’ll have a little bit of a mystery man to deal with as they take on USC’s Ryan Hilinski. That’s because there’s not much game tape to look at on the freshman, who’s only got one game under his belt after the Charleston Southern game. But that one was a good one: he threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another.

Hilinski was a highly touted prospect coming out of high school, and the Gamecocks are hoping he’ll handle the big stage well in his first start against not only a ranked team, but the number two team in America.

Alabama will be led by Tua Tagovailoa, the junior who was a Heisman finalist last year. So far he’s thrown seven touchdowns this year and is completing 67 percent of his passes.

A special tribute:

Speaking of Hilinski, by now you may have heard how his brother, Tyler, took his own life several years ago. Tyler was a star quarterback at Washington State University. The death led Hilinski’s parents to start a program Hilinski's Hope, to raise awareness of the mental health of athletes.

On Saturday, on the first play of the third quarter, all USC fans are being asked to raise three fingers (Tyler wore jersey number 3) to show support for athletes all over the country.

Kym Hilinski, right, acknowledges fans with her sons Ryan Hilinski, left, and Kelly Hilinski before an NCAA college football game between Washington State and San Jose State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AP

All-Time History:

Alabama lead the all-time matchup 12-3











