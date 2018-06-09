Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The annual football clash between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs takes place Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. WLTX will be the place to watch the big game, and get pre-game coverage.

How to Watch the Game:

Gametime: 3:30 p.m. WLTX/CBS

WLTX, however, will have plenty of coverage before the game. Here's a look at what you'll see.

News19 at 11 AM - 11 a.m. - 12 p.m .

Gamecock Tailgate - 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. - We'll be with out with fans enjoying the tailgating experience. We'll also have a few special surprises.

Gamecock Pre-game - 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. - -Our sport team will break down all the key matchups

Postgame: When the CBS' coverage ends, we'll immediately bring you the latest on reaction to what just transpired.

What's at Stake:

The annual matchup is always big for both teams,as the clash is often for bragging rights for two SEC schools who have fan bases and players that often intersect. This year, Georgia, the national champion runner-up and defending SEC title holder, is 3rd in the nation. South Carolina is ranked 24th, the first time they've found themselves in the Top 25 in four years.

This contest has always been a bitter back and forth between the two rival schools. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

With both teams in loftier than usual positions, the implications are therefore greater. The winner of this game will have a serious edge in the SEC Eastern Division race; the loser, on the other hand, will find themselves in an early hole just two weeks into the season.

If the Gamecocks prevail, they could find themselves on a track that could take them to the SEC title game in Atlanta for the first time in eight years, and only the second time ever.

VIDEO: What They're Saying:

South Carolina Head Coach Will Muschamp:

SEC Network Analyst Tim Tebow

Top Players:

Of course the matchup most people will look at first is between the two quarterbacks: USC junior Jake Bentley and Georgia sophomore Jake Fromm. Both are coming off strong years, with Fromm taking his team to within one game of a national title, and Bentley leading the Gamecocks to a 9-4 record, their best since 2013. Each had a good showing in tuneup games in week one, but they'll get their first real competition Saturday afternoon against elite SEC defenses.

Jake Bentley hopes he'll be the first Carolina QB to lead his team to the SEC title game since Stephen Garcia. (Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports)

Offensively, Carolina returns many of their top playmakers, with the biggest return being wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who spent most of last season sidelined by an injury. That meant Samuel, the preseason all-conference offense and special teams star, didn't get to play against Georgia when the two teams met last fall. For Georgia, they'll be hoping their usually strong running game gives them the edge. Gone are Sony Michel and Nick Chubb, who are now in the NFL. Instead, D'Andre Swift will lead that attack, but he won't have as much help as he'd like. Five-star freshman Zamir White was lost for the season with a knee injury, and freshman James Cook won't play for the first half because of a suspension for a targeting penalty last week.

USC's defense will try to shut down Georgia QB Jake Fromm. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

On the defense side, South Carolina actually will have a little edge with experience. They return more starters, including Bryson Allen-Williams, who also went down to injury last year and is looking for a comeback. Georgia will have a lot of depth and talent in the secondary, but their front seven lost several players to the NFL, and their replacements are young and talented, but also haven't played in big games yet.

History:

Admittedly, the history of this rivalry is on Georgia's side: the Bulldogs hold a comfortable 50-18-2 advantage in the all-time series. However, since the new century, this matchup has been much more even. Georgia holds an 11-7 edge since 2000. But it's even closer if you just look at it since 2010: in this decade, the teams are tied 4-4.

If South Carolina could win Saturday, they'd have a chance to complete a decade with at worst a tie or at best with a winning percentage against the Bulldogs for the first time in a rivalry that dates back to 1894.

