What you need to know for the State Fair and USC gameday

The State Fair and USC Homecoming align this year meaning parking will be rough.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While the fair is going strong in its first week, this Saturday will look a little different.

There will be a University of South Carolina-Vanderbilt game and a fair happening at the same time.

Matt Laschuma is the director of safety for the South Carolina State Fair and one big change is for those who are used to taking their football tickets to get into the fair after the game.

“The big thing this year is the USC pass-through ticket is not something that we’re honoring this year," he said. "So, there is no walking through the fairgrounds," Laschuma tells us.

While the fair takes up a lot of gameday parking, there will be options for game attendants.

"The fairground is charging $20 per vehicle and they cannot tailgate but I would recommend them getting there as soon as they can – we do expect traffic to get heavy around 11 to 11:30, kick-off is at 4, so anytime between then, it’s going to be a lot of traffic,” Patrick McFarland, the director of athletic parking at USC, said.

McFarland also said that, along with limited fairground parking, there are a few other options.

“We do have some gameday parking, as well, located at Gamecock Park in Quad 5. It’s in the very back of Gamecock Park that’s on National Guard Road and that’s $40 per vehicle and also in Woodstock which is in the very back of National Guard Road which is $20.”

Overall, make sure you pack your patience.

“There’s going to be a lot of people," Laschuma said. "Bring a lot of patience with you if you choose to come out.”

