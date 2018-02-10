Laurens County, SC (WLTX) - An amazing surprise for a terminally ill South Carolina Gamecock fan: she's finally going to go to a game after decades of waiting.

Mandy Power posted a video on Facebook of her mother, Gloria Butler, who has terminal lung cancer. In the video, she tells her mom she has an early birthday present for her, and hands her a card.

When Gloria opened it, she found four tickets inside. Her mom was overwhelmed with emotion.

Power says her mom is a dedicated Gamecock fan but has never been able to go to a football game for financial reasons. Mandy said Gloria raised her daughters as a single mom, and always put her girls first.

But now, thanks to this gift, Mandy will be able to go to a game with her mother on October 13th, just three days after her mom's birthday.

The Gamecocks will host Texas A&M on that day.

