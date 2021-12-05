South Carolina's bowl game destination announced

It will be the first time the Gamecocks have gone to a bowl since 2018.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A few years have passed since the Gamecocks have taken the field for an official bowl game. But, on Saturday, they finally learned where they'll be going in the postseason this time around.

News19 has learned that the University of South Carolina is going to play in the Duke's Mayo Bowl against the University of North Carolina. The bowl will be held on Dec. 30 at the Bank of America Stadium.

For the Gamecocks, this will be familiar territory with a slight difference. The last time USC was bowl-bound in 2018, they played in Charlotte for the Belk Bowl. But Duke's Mayonnaise took over as the title sponsor in 2020 after Belk's contract ended the previous year.

So, is a bowl game now sponsored by a South Carolina-based company a sign of good luck for the Gamecocks? Only time will tell.