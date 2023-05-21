Spencer Rattler's football camp in Columbia empowers young athletes with Gamecocks quarterback's guidance

The Gamecocks quarterback said that it felt great to host a camp in a place that has become his second home.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spencer Rattler has spent most of the last month back home in Arizona. But on Saturday, the Gamecocks quarterback came back to Columbia to host his football camp at Dreher High School.

Over 400 kids ranging from 6 to 16 years old attended the camp. They got a chance to participate in a multitude of drills and some of them even got the opportunity to take pictures with and play seven-on-seven alongside Spencer.

The Gamecocks quarterback said that it felt great to host a camp in a place that has become his second home.

"It's amazing, it's a blessing, just walking out here. We had a lineup of about 400 people and I mean the fields flooded a lot of kids out here having fun at Columbia is my home away from home," Rattler said. "You know, I love this community, love this fan base. So, this is something I could do to give back especially in my off time right now."

He added that it was especially important for the kids who look up to them.