Columbia, SC (WLTX) - — After much anticipation, South Carolina Gamecocks' football is finally back in the Palmetto State and fans are excited and optimistic.

“Man I’m super excited for this year," said one fan. "It’s coach [Will] Muschamp’s third year, and I think it’s one of those years where if everything goes right we can be in Atlanta for the first time since 2010.”

Confidence was not lacking from fans, who surrounded Williams-Brice Stadium before, during and after the game.

Chandler Sharp, a University of South Carolina graduate, says she and her family have tailgated before games for over 15 years.

“Four hours before the game we’re out here, tailgating," Sharp said. "Just getting to see family and friends that you haven’t seen in a while, so it’s always just really good to be out here.”

Fans feel this year's team can accomplish a lot.

I'm excited to see what we got this year," Gamecock fan Kares Williams said. "I expect us to lose maybe one game and maybe get to the SEC championship.”

The Gamecocks defeated Coastal Carolina 49-15.

