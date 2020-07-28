RNE product, Gamecock T.J. Brunson signs rookie deal with New York Giants

RNE product and USC Gamecock alum T.J. Brunson signed his rookie NFL deal with the New York Giants.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The final Gamecock draftee has officially signed his NFL contract.

On Tuesday, T.J. Brunson inked his rookie deal with the New York Giants.

The Richland Northeast HS product joins Javon Kinlaw (SF), Bryan Edwards (LV) and D.J. Wonnum (Minn) as the fourth and final South Carolina draftee to sign his deal with the NFL.

Brunson finished his senior season second on the team in total tackles. He was also second on the team in tackles his sophomore year. The Soda City native led the Gamecocks in tackles his junior year (2018). Brunson tallied 283 career tackles, 164 of those unassisted, tying him for 10th all-time at USC.