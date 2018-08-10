COLUMBIA, SC — Wando product Parker White is the SEC Co-Special Teams Player Of the Week. He nailed the game winning 33 yard field goal on Saturday to give USC a tight 37-35 win over Mizzou.

Parker was 3-3 on the day on each of his field goal attempts in the 2nd half including two season long 42 yarders. Each was critical in a back and forth game. Parker has missed one field goal all year (8-9).

Will Muschamp would rather so Whoa than Giddy Up when it comes to Jaycee Horn and today Muschamp is saying Whoa because Jaycee has been named SEC Freshman of the week.

Horn was all over the place helping the defense frustrate Drew Lock. The rookie db knocked away four passes and made three tackles in USC win over Mizzou. The freshman leads the team in passes defended with five passes batted down.

Rounded out the player of the week honors for the Gamecocks is the new career shutout leader for the USC women's soccer team.

Junior goal keeper Mikayla Krzeczwoski earns SEC Defensive Player of the Weeks honors after shutting out Florida in 1-0 win for the Gamecocks on Sunday. USC has won 4 straight matches The junior now has 32 career shutouts.

