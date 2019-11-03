COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was all about the long ball for the Gamecocks when they wrapped their series against Valparaiso on Sunday.

Freshman Ian Jenkins got things started with a solo shot in the third inning for the first run of the game.

Then in the bottom of the fourth TJ Hopkins calls his own number with a solo homer of his own to give USC a 2-1 lead. It was the start of a huge day for Hopkins as he completed the cycle. That hasn't been done since 2015.

Jacob Olson would follow up with a two-run shot. He had two bombs on the day and leads the Gamecocks with 7 home runs.

South Carolina sweeps Valpo with a 12-6 victory.

As a team USC has 32 homers this year which is top three in the country. USC head coach Mark Kingston is even surprised with how USC is able output so much power.

"I'm pleasantly surprised that what we saw has actually come to fruition. No doubt about it. There's so many new guys and power is usually the last thing to come for hitters. Taking quality at bats usually leads to power as guys get older and stronger so to replace everything we had after last year so far I'm pleased with the power production."

IAN JENKINS

USC freshman Ian Jenkins set the tone with his home run in the bottom of the third in USC's win over Valpo but his solo shot culminates a long run to get on the field.

Ian has dealt with a ton of injuries, some small and some very serious. He's played in 5 games but his performance against Valpo might be the break out. His first hit as a gamecock was a home run and he finished 3-4 on the day.

That performance means a lot to the young man from Suwanee, Georgia.

"We do this hero/hardship thing at practice and I told my teammates about my injuries and I've broken 19 bones, torn 5 ligaments and I've had four surgeries."

Pretty amazing that he's is still walking let alone playing SEC baseball after those injuries. Ian played football in high school but he said a lot of injuries have come from mishaps and freak accidents. One time he broke his foot walking to a Chinese restaurant.

But Ian says the injuries and hardships don't faze him because he loves the game so much.

"I have a lot of reasons to quit baseball but I guess the love of the game just compels me to keep going on and days like this is why I keep going on. It was fun."

"We gave him the game ball after because that was his first chance to really have an impact here. He's taken 10 million swings since he got on campus so really happy for him," Kingston said.

"He takes as many swings as anybody but just recently we've seen a shorter swing. A swing that we thought might have a chance to play in the game. So got him in the game yesterday I thought he progressively got a little bit better at each at bat as he got comfortable. We wanted to give him another chance today and he made the most of it."

Next for Ian and the Gamecocks is a road game against the Citadel this Tuesday.