"Sir Big Spur" has a new name - and it's a rank

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The live mascot representing the University of South Carolina Gamecocks has a new name - and rank.

The university's athletics department announced on Monday afternoon that the mascot will now be known as "The General" in honor of Revolutionary War General Thomas Sumter who, according to the department, was also known by the nickname "Fighting Gamecock."

Coming full circle, it was this nickname that university athletics said inspired the original "Gamecocks" moniker.

Department officials said the name change followed a dispute about the care of the rooster between the new owners and the previous ones who have since withheld the bird's original name "Sir Big Spur."

"The General" was the result of a collaboration between the new owners, internal staff, and fan suggestions as well as university legal advice that they keep no part of the original name.