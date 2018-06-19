How does a program improve after a 9 win season and an Outback Bowl victory? Recruiting.

Muschamp and his staff have gone out to reload their roster with talent from all over the Palmetto State and the Southeast.

We've seen players like defensive back Jamyest Williams make big contributions in his first season at USC and the 2018 class looks to have more players like him who could see the field in their first year to help the team earn victories.

Watch as News 19 sports reporter Joe Cook and Wes Mitchell of GamecockCentral.com break down the 2018 class and what they can do in this Fall and beyond.

