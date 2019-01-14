COLUMBIA, S.C. — At halftime of the USC-Mizzou men's basketball game the USC football team introduced their early enrollees to Gamecock Nation in the CLA.

9 players addressed the crowd. Five are on defense and four on offense. Chief among them are All-Americans defensive, Zach Pickens and quarterback Ryan Hilinksi and four star defensive lineman Joe Anderson.

Joe Cook

They are number of promising three star recruits in this class as well and they'll look to make immediate impacts for USC this fall.

Newly hired running backs coach Thomas Brown was also among the new Gamecocks that were introduced.

Thomas comes to Columbia after serving as the Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator and running backs coach under Mark Richt.

The connection to South Carolina is that he played with offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon at the University of Georgia.

The new running backs coach described his transition to his new job on Will Muschamp's staff.

"To be honest with you when Coach Richt retired on that Sunday, that Monday I learned I was not going to be retained and I probably heard from Will (Muschamp) Monday night. About two hours after that process happened. So it happened pretty fast."

Thomas also gives some insight on how we'll oversee the running back room.

"Everything is going to be earned for every back that's going to be on the field for us and that's kind of what I've done for the most part everywhere I've coached," Thomas said. :When I played you kind of rotated four and five guys at a time. I was not a big fan of that. I think nobody in the room was a big fan of that. I think everyone wants to be play but you have to earn the right to play. I think it depends on what those guys bring to the table."

Thomas will have some guys to work with for sure with Rico Dowdle, AJ Turner, Mon Denson and Ty'son Williams all contributing that last two seasons at the position but there has been no clear cut every down back. Also keep in mind three-star signee Kevin Harris, who the coaches like a lot, is also in the fold now as an early enrollee.

Thomas said he likes play two running backs and hopes to hit the recruiting trail in Columbia, east Georgia and south Florida in hopes of getting a running back to sign in the late signing period.