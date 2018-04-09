COLUMBIA, SC — The college football rankings after the first of action are in from the Associated Press were released this afternoon and the Gamecocks come in at No. 24.

This is the first time in Will Muschamp's tenure that the Gamecocks are ranked in the top 25 in the AP and Coaches Poll.

The last time USC was ranked in the top 25 was back in 2014. It's also the last time they defeated Georgia.

After USC's 49-15 season opening win over Coastal Carolina the Gamecocks will host No.3 UGA for a top 25 matchup this Saturday at 3:30.

