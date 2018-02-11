Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Gamecocks have added a football game to make up for the one that they lost due to Hurricane Florence.

USC now says they will play Akron on Saturday, December 1 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Kickoff will be at noon.

The game replaces the September 15 matchup against Marshall that had to be scrubbed because of the impacts on the state cause by the storm, which by the time it reached the state was a tropical storm.

"Akron is a quality opponent and someone that we have to be prepared to play," said South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp. "They've been to a bowl game two of the last three years. I've known Coach Bowden for many years and know that he'll have his team ready to play."

The Gamecocks are currently 4-3 with three games remaining of their current regular season, but this new game brings them up to four.

Akron is 4-4 overall and 2-3 in the Mid-American Conference. The Zips were scheduled to play at Nebraska on Sept. 1, however that game was canceled due to lightning.

The game will be televised on the SEC Network Alternate channel, and will be streamed online on SEC Network + and the ESPN app.

Season ticket holders will be given an opportunity to purchase their season ticket and parking locations until Nov. 19, 2018 at 5 p.m. There is no charge for parking for the December 1st game if you had previously purchased a season pass. All season ticket holders wishing to purchase should log into their account manager at www.gamecocksonline.com/tickets to pay the invoice associated with the Dec. 1 game.

General public ticket sales will begin on Monday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. Unclaimed non-premium season tickets and parking inventory will be on sale after the Nov. 19 deadline. Invoices may also be paid by calling the Ticket Office at 803-777-4274 or the Gamecock Club at 803-777-4276.

Tickets will be printed and mailed via USPS starting Wednesday, Nov. 21. Parking passes for the game will be delivered via PDF in an email by Nov. 23.

If you are not currently a season ticket holder, single game tickets may also be purchased at GamecocksOnline.com/tickets. Tickets for the game are $50 for lower level, and $45 for upper level.

Refunds from the Sept. 15 Marshall game to those individuals who bought them from the USC ticket office are currently in process and are expected to be completed by Nov. 15. Please be aware that tickets from the Marshall game will not be honored for the Dec. 1 game, as the refunds for that game have been processed and submitted.

