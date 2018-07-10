COLUMBIA, SC — The USC women's soccer team returned to their home pitch on Sunday to host the Florida Gators. Junior goalie Mikayla Krzeczowski came in one shut-out away from setting the new career record at USC.

Her teammates provided some scoring as Elexa Bahr fights off Gators and gets it to Selma Sol Magnusdottir and Selma does the rest. She nails her 4th goal of the year and USC will lead 1-0 after one half of play.

Krzeczowski would get the shut-out today to set a new record for USC. She made one save as USC wins 1-0 over Florida. That's four straight wins for USC.

Mikayla now has 32 career shutouts and the junior goal keeper will add to that record.

