AIKEN, S.C. — The USC men's golf team won the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate in record fashion in Aiken on Tuesday. They finished 27 under par which is a school and tournament record. The Gamecocks won the event by 35 strokes.

Will Miles led the way. He shot a tournament record 13 under and recorded a career best in his first collegiate win. This is the first team victory of the year for the Gamecocks.

Next up is the Valspar Collegiate Invitational in Palm City, Florida at the Floridian.