We saw how talented the USC baseball team could be once they ended they season strong in the SEC and made a run in the NCAA tournament. Because of that more talent players are moving on.

LT Tolbert announced on his Twitter account that he will go pro.

The junior infielder and Piedmont native had his best year as Gamecock this past season. He led the team with 56 rbis and played in all 63 games for USC. Only he and Jonah Bride did that.

The former All-SEC freshman team selection also posted career highs across the board in his stat line. He hit .322 by the end of the season. He posted a .284 batting average as a sophomore. He launched 8 homers this past season but he had 6 in his career going into his junior campaign.

Tolbert was drafted in the 13th round by the Arizona Diamondbacks and they're getting a durable playmaker. Tolbert earned All-SEC tournament honors and was a Greenville Regional Team pick this year as well.

USC baseball head coach Mark Kingston will need to recruit and reload as much as he can as USC loses another star player.

