COLUMBIA, SC — The USC defense got off to a slow start against the Wildcats but they were able to shutout Kentucky in the second half. They want to build on that.

Bryson Allen-Williams said after the game that they can't start off slow and that second half was really their style of play. But there's another aspect to that style of play and that's creating turnovers.

Remember that home against Arkansas where USC had four takeaways and three defensive touchdowns? Haven't seen that kind of breakout performance from the defense yet. Will Muschamp and his staff are looking for answers.

“It's extremely frustrating when you look at the first four games. We have four turnovers. As much as we emphasize it and go through it, that has been an extremely disappointing part of not creating momentum for our team, creating field position for our team in those situations," Muschamp said. It has been something we are continuing to address and we have to find ways to get the ball off of people.”

Senior USC Rashad Fenton leads the SEC with three interceptions but this defense is not like last year when they led the SEC in takeaways. So far they only have five and are at the bottom of the league turnover margin at -4.

The lack of playmaking on defense has been a major concern for Muschamp and his staff.

“We’re at a bare minimum right now, where we are installation-wise, as far as giving the offense some issues on game day and what we’re carrying into a game.

Muschamp doesn't want to compare last year's defense to this year. Different personnel, leadership and circumstances but this defense has time to make their own mark.

“I don’t know. At the end of the day, it’s not about what team did what last year. It’s about what we can do with this football team this year. We’re carrying enough into a game to be successful, I do know that.”

USC (2-2, 1-2 SEC) hosts Mizzou (3-1, 0-1 SEC) this Saturday at noon.

