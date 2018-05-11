COLUMBIA, SC — Defensive backs Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston will miss the rest of the year due to injuries Will Muschamp announced during his weekly teleconference on Sunday night.

Jamyest will be out with a shoulder injury while Javon suffered a foot injury. Jamyest, also known as Jam, has dealt with a number of injuries during his short but successful career at Carolina, mainly his shoulder. He missed the latter part of last year with an other shoulder injury. He made the All-SEC team as a freshman and played in all 8 games this year and finishes with 32 tackles and an interception. Jam was one of Muschamp's key recruits in the 2017 class.

Javon was a walk-on who earned a scholarship and was a special teams standout last year. He was suspended at the beginning of the year but worked his way back to contribute this season with 8 tackles.

But with those two now out for the season Muschamp said he's been talking to players to see if they can play some safety because along with Javon and Jam being out transfer defensive backs JT Ibe and Nick Harvey will be out this week as well.

