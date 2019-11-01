COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina men's basketball game against Missouri Saturday has been postponed due to the severe winter weather out west.

The team was to have taken on Missouri at 1 p.m. at the Colonial Life Arena. But Missouri is having trouble traveling to the state, so the game will be delayed to another day.

The state of Missouri is currently getting hit by a major winter storm that's working its way across the country. The storms effects are expected to dip into western North Carolina by Saturday into Sunday.

"South Carolina and Missouri are in communication with the SEC on rescheduling and updates will be released when available," the school said on Twitter Friday.

The game was also set to be an introduction to new members of the football team. The mid-year enrollees to the squad, along with new running backs coach Thomas Brown, were going to be recognized at halftime.



