USC previews socially distanced Willams-Brice Stadium

There are lots of big changes this season at Williams-Brice Stadium.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Right now, the University of South Carolina is preparing for its first home game of the season. As the they prep for the game, crew members are also working to bring fans into a safe environment.

"Trying to prepare for a football game during a global pandemic has never been done here or anywhere else," Chris Rogers said. "The steps we have, we are taking, the people are involved, and the intentionality of the decision we made puts us in a good spot for a great event this weekend."

There are social distancing reminder stickers throughout Williams-Brice stadium; even the stadium's stands are socially distanced. Only about 20,000 fans will be allowed inside. The senior associate for administration says every seat with a cover on it means that's where folks can sit. That's how the university came up with the number of fans who can attend the games this season.

"From our perspective, all we can do is encourage fans to come and have a good time in a safe environment," Rogers said.

Something new fans can look forward to is purchasing alcohol at Williams-Brice.

"The SEC approved last fall alcohol can be sold the football stadiums," explained. "This is the first year it would be sold and the Williams-Brice Stadium, and plan on having that amenity for our fans."

Rogers says bringing fans back into the stadium took months of preparation. They want to make sure no fan gets exposed to the coronavirus while cheering for their favorite team. So, the university is limiting parking and discouraging tailgating.

"The University controlled parking lots include the Fairgrounds, Gamecock Park," said Rogers. "For those two parking lots, the only parking permits are being sold are for the individuals who purchase tickets through the athletics department."