Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley will return to the team for his senior season.

The junior posted on his social media channels Friday a video of him celebrating with his teammates, with the statement "one last ride." Playing underneath the video was a narration of him talking from a recent news conference.

"When you look at it, our team goals, we haven't accomplished," he said. "And so that's what eats at me is that we haven't accomplished our team goals yet. That's what we start every meeting off with to beat the East and win the state. So that's kind of the mindset for me is that I gotta do whatever it takes to accomplish those."

There had been some speculation about Bentley's future since before the bowl game, with some wondering if he may have been thinking of skipping his senior year to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. But with the statement, he squashed those rumors.

He'll face some stiff new competition in the fall, however, from incoming freshman Ryan Hilinski. The Orange, California prospect has already signed his letter of intent to play with the team, and is the number 68 prospect overall and number three-ranked 'pro-style quarterback,' according to recruiting website Rivals.com.

Bentley through for 3,171 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2018, as the team posted a 7-6 record overall.