NEW YORK (AP) - — Notre Dame is No. 1 in the preseason AP women's basketball poll.

The defending national champions received all 31 first-place votes from a national media panel Wednesday. It's only the second time that Muffet McGraw's team has been the preseason No. 1 team. It also occurred in 2016. The Irish return four starters from last season's team that battled through a bunch of ACL injuries.

UConn was second in the poll, ending a run of 34 consecutive weeks at No. 1. The Huskies have been in the top five every week since Jan. 29, 2007. Oregon followed the Huskies, earning the best ranking in program history. The Ducks have lofty expectations this year.

Baylor and Louisville were fourth and fifth.

Mississippi State, Stanford, Oregon State, Maryland and South Carolina rounded out the top 10 teams. Eight is the best ranking in the preseason for Oregon State in the program's history.

