COLUMBIA, SC — Will Muschamp delivered some unfortunate news in his weekly press conference. Sophomore receiver Ortre Smith is out for the season.

Ortre has been suffering from a genetic knee issue where his knee cap sublox or becomes partially dislocated. Muschamp said the team tried everything but the knee cap hasn't responded to various treatments and techniques. It became too painful this season for Ortre and he will undergo season ending surgery.

Ortre made 10 starts in 13 games and grabbed three touchdowns as a freshman, He caught three passes for 25 yards this season and played in three games. He was one of Muschamp's top recruits coming out of Wando High School.

Muschamp expects to have Ortre back next Spring.

