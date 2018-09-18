Columbia, SC (WLTX) - For the first time in nearly a decade, the South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at home.

USC announced their 2019 football schedule Tuesday, and it's highlighted by a date with the defending national champions on September 14, 2019 at Williams-Brice Stadium. It's the first time the Tide's been to Columbia since USC's epic win over them back in 2010.

Fans, of course, remember that one well. Alabama came into the game ranked number one in the country, but USC upset them 35-21 behind a career performance from Gamecocks quarterback Stephen Garcia. That contest remains the first and only time USC has taken down a top-ranked team.

Carolina has actually won three of the last five gridiron battles with the Tide dating back to 2001.

The Gamecocks will open the 2019 season in Charlotte for the fourth time when they take on North Carolina on Saturday, August 31. The Gamecocks are a perfect 3-0 when opening the season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, defeating East Carolina in 2011, North Carolina in 2015 and NC State in 2017. South Carolina has won the last three and six of the last seven meetings with the Tar Heels.

The home portion of the 2019 slate gets underway on September 7, when the Gamecocks host Charleston Southern. It will mark the first gridiron contest ever between the two Palmetto State schools. The Buccaneers play in the FCS Big South Conference.

South Carolina’s first SEC road game will come on September 21 when the Mayor’s Cup will be decided in Columbia, Mo. The Gamecocks have won each of the last two meetings with their Eastern Division rivals from Missouri. That contest also marks the first of six-straight matchups for South Carolina against SEC Eastern Division opponents.

The September schedule concludes with a September 28 home tilt against Kentucky. After taking 13 of 14 from the Wildcats from 2000-2013, Kentucky has won each of the last four contests heading into a showdown in Lexington later this month.

The Gamecocks will enjoy the first of their two bye weeks during the first weekend in October. The rest of the October slate has a home game against Florida on October 19 sandwiched between road contests at Georgia on October 12 and at Tennessee on October 26. South Carolina has won five of the last eight meetings with both the Gators and Volunteers.

The Gamecocks open the month of November with a home game against Vanderbilt on November 2. The Gamecocks have won nine-straight games against the Commodores heading into this weekend’s clash in Nashville.

Carolina steps out of conference on November 9 with a home tilt against Appalachian State, its first meeting with the Mountaineers since 1988, before wrapping up its SEC slate at Texas A&M on November 16.

A second bye week ensues on November 23, before the 2019 regular season wraps up with the annual Palmetto State showdown with the Clemson Tigers, set for November 30 in Columbia.

2019 SOUTH CAROLINA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 vs. North Carolina (Charlotte)

Sept. 7 CHARLESTON SOUTHERN

Sept. 14 ALABAMA*

Sept. 21 at Missouri*

Sept. 28 KENTUCKY*

Oct. 5 Open Date

Oct. 12 at Georgia*

Oct. 19 FLORIDA*

Oct. 26 at Tennessee*

Nov. 2 VANDERBILT*

Nov. 9 APPALACHIAN STATE

Nov. 16 at Texas A&M*

Nov. 23 Open Date

Nov. 30 CLEMSON

© 2018 WLTX