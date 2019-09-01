COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC football news broke Tuesday evening. Junior receiver Bryan Edwards announced he will be back for his senior year by using a memorable clip from the movie "The Wolf Of Wall Street".

*NSFW*

The Conway native was USC's big play receiver in 2018 averaging a team best 15.4 yards per catch despite some dropped passes this past season.

Bryan was USC's second leading receiver in catches, yards and TDs. He finished 2018 with a career high 846 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on 55 catches.

With him coming back he'll be looked at as the number one receiving option for quarterback Jake Bentley who is also returning for his senior year.

Here's interesting trend for Bryan and Gamecock fans. In each season he has set new career high's in receiving yards and touchdowns so 2019 looks to be another career year for number 89.

USC football sports information director Steve Fink adds that Bryan is one big year away from becoming one of the greatest receivers in South Carolina history.