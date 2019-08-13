COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina women's soccer program has been projected to finish second in the SEC preseason coaches' poll, announced by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday. The second-place selection is the Gamecocks' highest preseason projection since divisions were eliminated after the 2013 season.



The Gamecocks sit just behind preseason favorite Texas A&M and are in front of 2018 regular-season champion Vanderbilt, which ranks third, followed by Tennessee and Florida to round out the preseason top five.



"We're really excited to get this season started. We know the SEC is a tough conference top to bottom, and we will be challenged all season long," head coach Shelley Smith said. "We are thankful for the respect, but now we want to make sure we go out and earn that respect and ranking throughout the season."



Last season, the Gamecocks finished in a tie for third in the SEC with a 6-3-1 conference record. South Carolina returns nine starters from its final 2018 starting lineup, a squad that reached the second round of last year's NCAA Tournament.



Carolina will play the entire top five of the SEC preseason coaches' poll in 2019, excluding preseason favorite Texas A&M. The Gamecocks will match up with Vanderbilt on Oct. 13, Tennessee on Oct. 18 and Florida on Oct. 27.



Before the SEC season begins, the Gamecocks will play eight non-conference matches, which begin next Thursday at Stone Stadium when No. 21 NC State comes to Columbia.



Preseason Coaches' Poll

1. Texas A&M

2. South Carolina

3. Vanderbilt

4. Tennessee

5. Florida

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. Ole Miss

9. Alabama

10. Missouri

11. Mississippi State

12. LSU

13. Georgia

14. Kentucky

