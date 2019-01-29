COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Te'a Cooper scored 18 points and Tyasha Harris had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help No. 16 South Carolina beat Vanderbilt 80-69 on Monday night.

The Gamecocks have won 10 in a row, and 11 of 13 under coach Dawn Staley, against Vanderbilt.

Bianca Cuevas-Moore and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan made back-to-back baskets off Vanderbilt turnovers to open the third quarter and spark a 13-4 run that gave South Carolina the lead for good at 51-44. The Commodores committed seven of their 19 turnovers and made just 4 of 13 from the field as the Gamecocks outscored Vandy 23-10 in the period to take an 11-point lead into the fourth.

Herbert Harrigan had 15 points, three blocks and three steals while Alexis Jennings also scored 15 on 7-of-8 shooting for South Carolina (14-5, 6-1 SEC). The Gamecocks shot 67 percent (10 of 15) in the third quarter and made 34 of 68 overall.

LeaLea Carter led Vanderbilt (6-14, 1-6) with 20 points and Mariella Fasoula scored 16. Cierra Walker added 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range.

The Commodores, who shot 52 percent (17 of 33) from the field in the first half, made just 12 of 32 (38 percent) after halftime. They have lost six of their last seven.