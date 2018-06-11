COLUMBIA, SC — Late Monday afternoon the USC women's soccer team was recognized as one of the top teams in country as they earned a three seed for the NCAA tournament. They are one of 9 SEC teams going dancing.

This is will be the sixth straight NCAA tournament berth for the Gamecocks which is the longest in program history.

USC will host UNC Greensboro this Friday night at 6 pm to start the first round at Stone Stadium. The winner will face Penn State or Bowling Green in the next round.

