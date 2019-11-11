COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 7th-ranked South Carolina women's soccer team captured the 2019 SEC Tournament championship on Sunday, defeating No. 6 Arkansas 1-0 in Orange Beach, Alabama.

This is the second SEC title for the Gamecocks' soccer team.

Junior forward Ryan Gareis scored the game's only goal in the first half with the help of Sophomore defender Sutton Jones.

Gareis' goal in the 27th minute is her fifth of the season.

Senior Goalkeeper Mikayla Krzeczowski stopped all three shots she faced en route to her 47th career shutout.

The Gamecocks did not allow an opponent to score a goal during the entire SEC Tournament.

"This was the end game for us," Krzeczowski said. "We had the regular season SEC crown take away from us, and it was our own fault. We wanted to come in here and make a statement for NCAAs, and that's exactly what this team did."

Team captain Grace Fisk was named the SEC Tournament MVP. Fisk, Krzeczowski, Sutton Jones, and Jyllissa Harris were named to the All-Tournament team.

The Gamecocks now wait to find out where they will land in the NCAA Tournament. The selection show is Monday, November 11. Fans are invited to a free watch party on the front lawn of the Gamecock Soccer Operations Building on Marion Street, beginning at 3:45 p.m. The tournament will kick off November 15-17.

Information provided by the USC's Athletics Communications and Public Relations Department was used in this article.

