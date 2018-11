COLUMBIA, SC — In most of the women's basketball polls have South Carolina as a top ten team. The ESPNW Preseason poll has the Gamecocks ranked 11th in the country with SEC rival Tennessee getting the 10th spot.

The AP and USA Today Coaches polls have USC number 10.

Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks open the season at Alabama State this Sunday.

