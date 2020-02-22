COLUMBIA, S.C. — USC bounced back in a big way after dropping their first game against Northwestern 5-2 in extra innings. The two teams met for round two of their series, and South Carolina got the blowout win 12-3. With this win, USC improves to 5-1 on the season.

After Northwestern scored in the first inning, the Gamecocks matched their score and then some, putting up three runs to jump ahead 3-1. USC then extended their lead with a five-run second inning, as well as a four-run sixth inning.

Brett Kerry got the start on the mound for USC. He pitched 6.0 innings, gave up 7 hits, 3 runs and struck out 3 batters. With this win, Kerry improves to 2-0 on the season.

Wes Clarke had a big day on the plate for the Gamecocks. The first baseman knocked two balls out of the park in just four at-bats. The sophomore now has four homers in just six games played this year.

The Gamecocks and Wildcats will be back at Founders Park Sunday for their final game on the series. First pitch is set for 1:30pm.