COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina clinched the SEC regular season title for the fifth time out of the last seven years. With the win over Kentucky, USC clinched at least a share of the title. But after Mississippi State fell to Alabama, the conference title belonged outright to the Gamecocks.

USC defeated Kentucky 67-58 behind 20 points from Zia Cooke. The freshman went 8-for-11 from the field. Keke Herbert Harrigan added 10 points while grabbing 8 boards, and LeLe Grissett came off the bench and scored 10 points of her own.

South Carolina shot 45 percent from the field while holding the Wildcats to just 29 percent. The Gamecocks out-rebounded Kentucky 38-31, and Dawn Staley's team had 8 blocks on the day. The largest lead by Carolina was 17 points.

This was win number 300 for head coach Dawn Staley. The team will be back in action on February 27th to take on Florida on the road.