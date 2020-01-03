COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina women's basketball has officially completed an undefeated SEC regular season. Dawn Staley's group finishes conference play a perfect 16-0 after Sunday's win over Texas A&M. This was also their 23rd straight win, which is a program record.

It was the team's final regular season game as well as senior night. Keke Herbert Harrigan and Ty Harris were honored pre-game for their accomplishments throughout their Gamecock career.

Herbert Harrigan led the way with a team-high 20 points, while also grabbing 8 rebounds. Freshman Aliyah Boston was the second-leading scorer with 13 points. Boston notched her 12th double-double this season adding 12 rebounds to her 13 points.

USC was only ahead by 8 points early in the third quarter before going on a 14-3 run to take a commanding lead. The Gamecocks got the win by a final score of 60-52.

South Carolina now looks to the SEC Tournament where they will be the #1 seed. The tournament begins with play-in games this Wednesday. The championship game will take place on Sunday, March 8th.