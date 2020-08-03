COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina dropped their final game of the regular season to Vanderbilt 83-74. They finish the regular season with a record of 18-13, 10-8 in conference play.

Jermaine Couisnard and Keyshawn Bryant both had 13 points, which was the highest number on the team. Trae Hannibal was the second leading scorer with 11 points. South Carolina was up by two at the end of the half, but the Gamecocks were outscored by 11 in the second half.

Justin Minaya made his return after a nine-game hiatus. Minaya had surgery to repair a thumb/wrist injury. In his return, Minaya went 3-3 FG, 2-2 from the free throw line for 8 total points. He also grabbed 4 rebounds and blocked one shot.

USC went 1-13 from 3PT, while Vanderbilt went 6-25 from long range. Frank Martin's team led by as many as 10 points before giving up the lead in the second half.

South Carolina will begin SEC tournament play this upcoming week in Nashville.