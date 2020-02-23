COLUMBIA, S.C. — USC drops their second straight game, this time at the hands of LSU. The Tigers downed the Gamecocks 86-80 at Colonial Life Arena. South Carolina was down by seven at the half, and outscored the Tigers 43-42 in the second half. However, it wasn't enough to complete the comeback. South Carolina drops to 8-6 in conference play, and 16-11 overall.

Three players scored 15 points for the Gamecocks (Keyshawn Bryant, Jermaine Couisnard, Jair Bolden). Keyshawn Bryant added 10 rebounds to complete the double-double. A.J. Lawson added 13 points of his own, while Maik Kotsar dropped 10 points and grabbed 6 boards.

This was South Carolina's second straight loss. Frank Martin's team will look to bounce back this Wednesday as they take on Georgia at Colonial Life Arena.