COLUMBIA, S.C. — USC baseball exploded for 10 runs in their route of The Citadel 10-1 at Founders Park.

Citadel scored in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead, but the Gamecocks would shut out the Bulldogs the rest of the way. Andrew Eyster bombed a single run homer in the bottom of the second to tie the game. In the bottom of the third, Brady Allen singled on a line drive to the outfield and brought two teammates home. Overall, Carolina tallied 12 hits with Noah Myers having four of them. Brennan Milone, Brady Allen and Eyster all had home runs in the win.

The Gamecocks will be back on the field this weekend for their three game home series with Tennessee.