Will Muschamp is entering his third season as the head coach of the USC football program. After 15 wins and an 1-1 record in bowl games the Gamecocks are off to solid start in the Muschamp era. But what does the future look like?

Thanks to nationally ranked recruiters like Travaris Robinson and Bobby Bentley on the USC staff they have acquired tons for talent in the 2018 and 2019 classes. The rest of the SEC and the country are starting to take notice.

The Gamecocks could be in a for long run of success when you look at these two classes. But the 2019 class stands out because it's the best that Muschamp has assembled since arriving Columbia.

Watch as News 19 sports reporter Joe Cook and Wes Mitchell of GamecockCentral.com break down the 2019 class and the potential they have to take the USC football program over the top.

