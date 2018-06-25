When you're a retired NFL Player and Heisman Trophy winner there are many ways to impact a community once the playing days are over. For the Midlands and the Gamecocks the man who is doing that on a yearly basis is George Rogers.

The annual George Rogers Foundation Silent Auction Event took place at the Carolina Alumni Center on Sunday night.

Some of the best in the business showed up to support George and his foundation. Coaching legends like Buddy Pough, Willie Jefferies and USC head coach Will Muschamp came out. Fans were also able to get a pic with the Heisman Trophy as well.

There were tons of items up for auction and the proceeds of this event go to scholarships. Veronica Rodriguez was one of the recipients this year. At this point in life George is all about helping the next generation and his foundation continues to do just that.

"I always talk about that my aunt always wanted me to go back and get my degree and now being at the age I am now I know what that reason was for because you know education will take you a long way," Rogers said. "I want these kids to know that any kind of way I can help them that's what I'm going to do."

George was also appreciative of all the coaches and players who came back for this event as well. He feels it brings the whole state together.

"These guys coming back and these guys spending the kind of money to raise money for these kids to get a scholarship-that's why I love South Carolina man. We love to give to people. We love to give to the kids so that they can get that education. That's what it's all about. "

