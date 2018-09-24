COLUMBIA, SC — With DJ Wonnum out with an ankle injury another player on the defensive line is stepping up for the Gamecocks.

For his performance against Vanderbilt USC junior defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw has been named Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week by the SEC. This is his first career weekly award.

Javon posted 5 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and three tackles for loss in USC's 37-14 win at Vanderbilt.

It's a small sample size but Javon is having a great start to the season. He leads USC in sacks, tackles for loss, hurries on the quarterback and forced fumbles.

