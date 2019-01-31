COLUMBIA, S.C. — This spring keep and eye and ear out for this name-Mackenzie Boesel.

The South Carolina junior infielder out of Yorba Linda, California has been named to the 2019 USA Softball Player of the Year Watch List. She is one of 50 players on the list.

Boesel was USC's top hitter last year leading the Gamecocks in all hitting categories except homers. She is also on the Pre-Season All SEC Team.

The Gamecocks are also ranked ninth in the country in the USA Today/ESPN Top 25 poll.

Boesel and the Gamecocks open the year on February 7th against BYU.