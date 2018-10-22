COLUMBIA, SC — Returning point guard Tyasha Harris of the USC women's basketball team is getting some preseason love.

The junior guard is on the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List. She led the SEC in turnover assists ratio as a freshman and led the conference in assists last season. She also received an invite to Team USA's training camp this year as well.

Ty is one of 20 point guards on the watch list and the top 10 semifinalists will be named in February. According to the The Nancy Lieberman Award press release this award goes to the top point guard who "exhibits the floor leadership, play-making and ball-handling skills of Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman."

You can see Ty and the Gamecocks in action on November 2nd when USC hosts Lander in an exhibition.

