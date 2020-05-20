COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecock softball fans, you'll see some familiar faces in 2021.

The team announced on Wednesday that all four seniors have decided to return to USC and exercise their extra year of eligibility. Due to COVID-19 cancelling the majority of the 2020 spring season, the NCAA allowed universities to give senior spring sport student-athletes an extra year of eligibility.

Lauren Stewart, Kenzi Maguire, Mackenzie Boesel and Cayla Drotar will all be returning to Columbia for the 2021 season.

By adding the four seniors, South Carolina will return nine of the top 10 individual batting averages in 2020, as well as 85 percent of it's run scored in the shortened season. In addition, the Gamecocks will retain pitchers responsible for 12 of it's 17 wins.