USC women's soccer falls to UGA 1-0 in their season opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecock women's soccer began their shortened 2020 season on Sunday on the road against Georgia. UGA's Abby Boyan scored the match's lone goal in the 63rd minute. The Bulldogs got the season opening win 1-0.
"Overall, we had some good things happen today, but there were a couple of things we did not do well enough and that left us exposed," head coach Shelley Smith said. "Credit to Georgia for capitalizing on their chance and getting the goal they needed. We had chances that I thought we should have done a better job with, but when you don't put those away sometimes you are going to end up on the losing end of things."
Before Sunday, the Gamecocks had won their past six season-openers. Head coach Shelley Smith's opening day record now moves to 12-4-4.
South Carolina now looks ahead to September 27th when they will host the Missouri Tigers. The game will begin at 4pm and will be on the SEC Network.